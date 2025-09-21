GOLD/FOREX
UAE weather: Fog, high humidity and a chance of showers

Temperatures to hover around 40°C, with highs of 42°C in Al Ain and Liwa

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Humidity is expected to rise overnight and into Monday morning, especially over western coastal and inland areas, increasing the likelihood of fog or light mist.
Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said on Sunday the country will see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, with a chance of convective clouds and scattered showers over eastern areas by afternoon.

Forecasters added that humidity is expected to rise overnight and into Monday morning, especially over western coastal and inland areas, increasing the likelihood of fog or light mist.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening during the day, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10–25 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h.

In the Arabian Gulf, seas are forecast to remain calm, with high tides at 1:35 p.m. and 12:58 a.m., and low tides at 6:56 p.m. and 7:22 a.m. In the Sea of Oman, conditions will be light to moderate at times, with high tides at 9:28 a.m. and 9:50 p.m., and low tides at 3:46 p.m. and 3:52 a.m.

Daytime highs across the emirates are expected to hover around the low 40s, with humidity adding to the discomfort. Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will reach 41°C, while Dubai, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain are forecast to hit 40°C. Fujairah will be milder at 34°C, while Al Ain could climb to 42°C.

Elsewhere, Liwa is forecast to touch 42°C, Ruwais and Al Sila 37°C, Delma 38°C, and Sir Bani Yas and Abu Musa 40°C. Overnight lows will range from 27°C in Ras Al Khaimah to 33°C in Abu Musa, with relative humidity reaching up to 85 percent in parts of the country.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
