UAE weather: Fog, high humidity and a chance of showers

In the Arabian Gulf, seas are forecast to remain calm, with high tides at 1:35 p.m. and 12:58 a.m., and low tides at 6:56 p.m. and 7:22 a.m. In the Sea of Oman, conditions will be light to moderate at times, with high tides at 9:28 a.m. and 9:50 p.m., and low tides at 3:46 p.m. and 3:52 a.m.