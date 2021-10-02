Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has urged the public not to visit beaches and valleys during the upcoming period.
“As a precautionary measure and to ensure the safety of everyone, it is prohibited for the public to visit beaches, valleys and lowlands during the upcoming weather conditions,” the NCEMA team said in an emergency media briefing held ahead of the cyclone Shaheen.
The NCEMA said it is considering moving to distance learning instead of the face to face system in schools and universities depending on the weather conditions in each emirate.
The NCEMA called on the public to exercise caution in such weather conditions, to stay away from valleys and dams and to take information from official sources only.