Crisis committee called on residents to exercise caution on east coast

The satellite image shows Maha spinning off the western shores of India on Sunday, November 3. Image Credit: NCM

Dubai: As Maha, a Category 1 tropical cyclone, is seen curving north of the Arabian Sea towards Oman on Monday, conditions on waters off the UAE's east coast are expected to be rough, weathermen warned.

Maha is packing winds of up to 130 km/hr, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), which is closely monitoring the situation on the hour.

'Recurve'

The tropical system Maha is expected to "recurve" towards the northwest by Tuesday, November 5, before making another "recurve" towards the northeast-ward by Wednesday, November 6, NCM stated.

The agency also urged the public to closely follow the NCM reports and avoid spreading rumours.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NECDMA), meanwhile, called on residents to exercise caution and stay away from the waters off the eastern coast.

The Oman Sea is looking even rougher until Thursday.

Throughout the day, across the UAE, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 16-26 km/h, going up to 36km/h.

Meanwhile, residents can expect generally clear skies with some clouds forming in parts of the UAE and temperatures around 33°C across the emirates.

According to the NCM, UAE skies will be looking generally clear to partly cloudy on Monday.

Convective clouds

These clouds may become convective later in the day, which means they might be associated with some rainfall, especially in the country's northern-eastearn region, including Fujairah.

The relative humidity is currently around 75 per cent in the UAE.

The highest recorded temperature on Sunday, November 3, was 36.6 °C over Al Ain’s Sweihan area.

The mountainous regions in the east are looking especially cool as temperatures around 24°C are expected.