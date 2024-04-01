Dubai: If you are driving on UAE roads today, be extra cautious as fog has been reported in many parts of Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi.

The National Center of Meteorology issued red and yellow weather alerts, cautioning motorists of low visibility on the roads in these areas till 9am.

Fog was reported this morning over Seih Shuhaib and Ajban in Abu Dhabi, Jebel Ali, Al Minhad, and Al Khawneej in Dubai.

A safety warning posted by Abu Dhabi Police on social media read: “During periods of fog, the maximum speed on Abu Dhabi roads is reduced to 80 kilometres per hour, and motorists are urged to follow this limit for their own safety and that of other road users.”

Some parts of Abu Dhabi, like Hameem and Asab NCM reported light rainfall this morning.

As per the NCM, weather conditions across the country are expected to be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over southern areas of the UAE, which essentially means internal areas of Abu Dhabi, with a probability of light rainfall.

Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM has warned of: “Light to moderate winds… to cause blowing dust and sand.”

Temperature highs in the country are expected to be between 30 to 35°C, and temperature lows will average between 11 to 15°C.

In coastal areas, the average temperature will be between 29 to 33°C and 21 to 26°C in mountainous regions of the UAE.

Humidity will be high at 65 to 85 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55 to 75 per cent.