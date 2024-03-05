Dubai: Dubai residents welcomed overcast skies, dreamy rainscapes, and the pitter patter of raindrops, once again, on Tuesday afternoon.
Light showers and cloudy weather were reported in many areas including Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Road, Meydan, Sheikh Zayed Road, and Deira.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM): "The country is affected by a surface low-pressure system extending from the Southwest, accompanied by a cold air mass from the West in the upper air with a flow of clouds."
The NCM issued a weather alert indicating that rainy clouds had developed over the eastern parts of the country, including Al Ain, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and some coastal areas of Abu Dhabi
Strong winds at times are expected to cause dusty weaather conditions at times, especially in areas where clouds develop.
While the NCM expects clouds to decrease from today evening, another wet weather situation is expected from Friday to Sunday morning.