Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Residents here woke up to early thunder and lightning that brought morning showers and strong winds to the city on Sunday.

Saturday night bore a fair bit of unstable weather. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the same weather pattern is also expected throughout Sunday, along with more rainfall across the UAE.

Light showers were also reported in different parts of the UAE early on Sunday.

On Saturday, heavy rains — up to 150mm/hour — brought life in Dubai and other emirates to a standstill, as roads with flooded.