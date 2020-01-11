Dubai: Dubai Airports announced on Saturday it had to delay or cancel some flights due to heavy rains and waterlogging .
On a statement issued today, Dubai Airport affirmed it is doing its best to restore its full operational capacity with some flights being delayed, cancelled or diverted to DWC. It called on travellers to directly contact airliners to keep themselves informed of any development with regard to their flights.
It also said it will keep travellers posted of any update through its website dubaiairports.ae and social media pages.