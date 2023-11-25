Dubai: Heavy rainfall, thunder, and lightning continued in parts of the UAE on Saturday.
Heavy showers with lightning were reported in Fujairah and internal parts of Sharjah by Saturday afternoon.
Moderate rain was also recorded in Al Marmoon in Dubai at 1:15pm.
According to a yellow and orange weather alert issued by the UAE's National Center of Meteorology, rain and cloudy weather are expected during the day, across many parts of the UAE.
According to an NCM spokesperson: “The current weather situation is due to the passage of an extension of a low-pressure system in the upper air. This system will move quickly over the country, bringing various cloud formations from the west, including some cumulus clouds, accompanied by rain over the coastal and northern areas, extending to some eastern regions.”
The NCM has observed rain-bearing clouds over Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, and Western parts of Abu Dhabi.
The NCM is also conducting regular cloud seeding missions to maximise rainfall in the country, as the clouds are convective. Convective clouds typically look like cotton balls piled on top of each other, carry rain, and are considered the best type of clouds for effective cloud seeding. They are constantly monitored by the NCM for the amount of moisture they carry.
A drop in temperatures was also recorded across the UAE over the last two days.