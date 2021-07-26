Dubai: Hot and hazy weather is expected today in many parts of the UAE. According to the National Center of Meteorology, maximum temperature in the country will hit 48°C on Wednesday. However, eastern coastal regions of the country are expected to see partly cloudy skies.
According to the NCM: "Partly cloudy and hazy at times. Clouds appear Eastward by afternoon, may be convective."
Rain was reported on Sunday night in Al Ain and surrounding regions of Abu Dhabi.
The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formation over the country, to conduct cloud seeding flights to enhance rainfall in the region.
In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 43-48°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 40-45°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 31-36°C.
The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday afternoon was 48.3°C in Al Dhafrah.
If you are stepping outdoors, beware, as light to moderate winds during daytime will cause blowing dust. The NCM said in the daily weather forecast warned: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand."
The NCM added that relative humidity is expected to hit 70-75 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderately rough in the Arabian Gulf, and rough at times in Oman Sea.