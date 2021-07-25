1 of 15
For a year, the peak of Japan's iconic Mount Fuji has been off-limits because of coronavirus, but now hikers are flocking back to catch the spectacular sunrise above the clouds.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 15
The active volcano's symmetrical slopes were closed to the public last summer due to the pandemic, and only reopened this month.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 15
In the early hours of a recent morning, more than 100 people were gathered at the summit of the sacred mountain, which is capped with treacherous ice and snow for most of the year.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 15
"Fuji has always been revered. It is a mountain that is an object of worship," said Takeo Tokunari, a 34-year-old hiker. "Even though I am not particularly religious, I do feel purified by coming here, somehow."
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 15
Fuji-san, as it is known in Japanese, is the quintessential symbol of the country currently hosting the virus-postponed Tokyo Olympics. The 3,776-metre (12,388 foot) mountain is about two hours from central Tokyo by train. But it can be seen for miles around, and has been immortalised in countless Japanese artworks, including Hokusai's world-famous "Great Wave".
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 15
Just after 4:30 am, after a long night of climbing and a short rest on the mountainside, hikers were treated to the majestic sight of the sunrise.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 15
Climbers at the summit can watch it breaking through the clouds behind a traditional "tori" gate on the mountainside.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 15
But while the mountain is awe-inspiring, it's also dangerous. The climbing routes from the fifth station on its slopes to the top are only open from early July to September.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 15
A man reaching the summit of Mount Fuji.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 15
The rest of the year the mountain is deemed too treacherous to climb and lodges and toilets on climbing routes are closed to discourage would-be hikers.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 15
Clouds from the summit of Mount Fuji.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 15
But that doesn't always stop people, and in October 2019 a man died after falling down part of the mountain while livestreaming.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 15
A man hiking to the summit of Mount Fuji.
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 15
Fuji last erupted in 1707, and while it has not shown any signs of life in recent decades, experts say an eruption could shower Tokyo in ash and force hundreds of thousands to evacuate.
Image Credit: AFP
15 of 15
But right now, it's the preserve of early-morning adventurers.
Image Credit: AFP