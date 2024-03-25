Dubai: After light rain fell in different parts of the UAE over the weekend, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, skies remained overast throughout Monday.
Dusty conditions prevailed in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with warm and humid weather.
According to the Met Office, cloudy weather is expected till Wednesday morning with a chance of rainfall over some areas.
On Monday night and Tuesday, rainfall of different intensities is expected in different areas across the entire country, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). On Wednesday, there is a probability of cloudy weather and rainfall only in the southern areas, which means internal parts of Abu Dhabi.
While maximum temperatures in Dubai and other parts of the country touched 35°C over the past few days. A slight decrease in temperatures is expected on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, there is a probability of "cloudy weather and rainfall by morning", in southern parts of the country, which means internal parts of Abu Dhabi might get rain.
Winds are expected to be strong at times, especially where clouds develop, causing dusty conditions during this period.
Sea conditions will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.
On Thursday and Friday, partly cloudy weather is expected, with dust at times. A gradual decrease in temperatures is also expected, according to the NCM forecast.