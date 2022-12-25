Dubai: It's the perfect weather to have your favourite rainy day snack. Heavy rain hit some parts of the UAE on Sunday afternoon, while other parts of the country saw overcast skies. The National Center of Meteorology reported of heavy rainfall in parts of Sharjah, and moderate to light rain in Al Ain.
The weather bureau also issued orange and yellow weather alerts, indicating areas where convective clouds had meen monitored in the country.
The NCM usually monitors convective clouds, which are formed due to an increase in the surface temperature. They rise upwards and look similar to cotton balls piled on top of one another. The NCM monitors these clouds as they move over the country and dispatches cloud seeding flights, in order to maximise rainfall over the country.
Scattered rainfall is likely to hit parts of Al Ain, Fujairah, and Khorfakkan in Sharjah.
The NCM has warned people to stay away from areas, like wadis, which are prone to flash floods in the northern and eastern parts of the country.
The met department had also issued a forecast on Saturday evening, to alert residents that rainy weather accompanied by lightning and thunder is expected till Wednesday. "The UAE is expected to be affected by an air depression...," the NCM statement said.