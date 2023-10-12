Dubai: Drivers must be extra cautious on the road as foggy conditions were reported in parts of Abu Dhabi on Thursday morning. The National Center of Meteorology issued red and yellow weather alerts cautioning motorists of low visibility on the roads in these areas till 9.30am.
Fog was reported over Bada Dafas (Al Dhafrah region) and Arjan in Abu Dhabi this morning.
As per the NCM, the weather conditions across the country are expected to be sunny, with some areas experiencing partly cloudy skies.
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 10– 20, reaching 30 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 39-43°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 23-27°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 35-38°C, and 26-31°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 35-55 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.