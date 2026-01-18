GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

NCM forecasts cloudy weather, possible rainfall tomorrow

NCM said winds will be light to moderate, becoming active at times

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Skyline
Dubai Skyline
Supplied

National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy weather tomorrow over some coastal and northern areas, with a chance of rainfall and a rise in temperatures.

In a statement, NCM said winds will be light to moderate, becoming active at times, blowing southeasterly to northeasterly at speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times, with the first high tide at 12:55 and the second at 03:16, while the first low tide will occur at 20:26 and the second at 07:28.

In the Sea of Oman, the sea will be slight, with the first high tide at 09:32 and the second at 23:05, and the first low tide at 16:16 and the second at 05:06.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

26 days of Al Shabt started on January 15, following early winter Murabba’aniya. The coldest stretch of winter 2026 is expected to end on February 10.

UAE: How to stay safe during coldest days of Al Shabt

4m read
NCM warns of fog, dust and rough seas as temperatures dip.

Fog, rain, winds, rough seas: UAE weather takes a turn

2m read
Dubai doctors: Barbecues linked to vomiting, diarrhoea

Dubai doctors: Barbecues linked to vomiting, diarrhoea

3m read
Coastal areas may see low clouds as conditions remain unstable.

Unsettled weather hits UAE as winds pick up

2m read