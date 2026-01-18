NCM forecasts cloudy weather, possible rainfall tomorrow

NCM said winds will be light to moderate, becoming active at times
National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy weather tomorrow over some coastal and northern areas, with a chance of rainfall and a rise in temperatures.
In a statement, NCM said winds will be light to moderate, becoming active at times, blowing southeasterly to northeasterly at speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times, with the first high tide at 12:55 and the second at 03:16, while the first low tide will occur at 20:26 and the second at 07:28.
In the Sea of Oman, the sea will be slight, with the first high tide at 09:32 and the second at 23:05, and the first low tide at 16:16 and the second at 05:06.
