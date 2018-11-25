Dubai: Parts of UAE are expected to experience another round of wet weather for the next two days with some thundershowers at times on Monday and scattered rain on Tuesday.
Dubai, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain experienced some afternoon showers on Sunday as convective clouds formed over the eastern parts of the country, according to a weather bulletin from the National Centre of Meteorology.
Light rain was recorded over Dubai and Suheela in Al Dhaid, Falaj Al Mualla in Umm Al Quwain, and over Emirates Road in Sharjah.
The showers are due to a number of factors, particularly to a low pressure on the upper air in northern Saudi Arabia and surface high pressure in central Saudi Arabia coupled with a low pressure in the Yemen-Saudi Arabia border that’s causing easterly to south-easterly moist air flow.
Over to the northern part of the country, a surface low pressure in South Iran is also influencing the weather in UAE as relatively cold northwesterly wind will blow towards the UAE. Moist and warm south-easterly wind coming from the Oman Sea and northern Oman will also head towards the UAE to bring scattered rainfall.
On Monday, the weather instability will extend towards scattered areas of the UAE and cause different intensities of rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning at times in the northern parts of UAE.
The skies are expected to clear by Tuesday although there are still chances of rain over some areas, especially eastward and northward.
The wet weather is expected to cause the mercury to dip by a few degrees. In Dubai, the temperature range of 23C to 34C on Sunday will dip to 21C to 29C by Tuesday. Abu Dhabi’s maximum temperature on Sunday of 33C will drop to 28C on Tuesday.
Forecasters have warned motorists to drive with caution and told residents to avoid wadis and areas that could get flooded during the rainy season.