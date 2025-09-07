From showers to fog — UAE weather to stay unstable after weekend eclipse
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said Monday will begin humid, especially along coastal areas, with a chance of light fog forming at dawn. Clouds are expected to build later in the day over northern and coastal regions, bringing spells of light rain.
Winds will shift from southwest to northwest at light to moderate speeds, occasionally strengthening to 35 km/h. Both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are expected to remain slight in wave activity.
The forecast comes as the UAE is witnessing its first total lunar eclipse in nearly seven years on Sunday evening. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, noted that the last such event visible from the country was in 2018, with the next expected in the winter of 2029.
According to the NCM, Tuesday, 9 September, will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with a chance of convective cloud formation over the east by afternoon. Fog or mist may develop overnight into Wednesday morning in western areas.
Winds are forecast to be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, freshening up to 40 km/h. Seas will remain calm in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
On Wednesday, 10 September, conditions will stay partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of afternoon rain in eastern areas.
Humidity is expected to return overnight into Thursday morning in western regions. Winds may again freshen to 40 km/h, with seas slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.
Thursday, 11 September, is forecast to be mostly fair to partly cloudy, with some clouds forming eastward in the afternoon. Overnight and early morning humidity will persist in western areas.
Winds will remain southeasterly to northeasterly at light to moderate speeds, at times reaching 35 km/h. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.
