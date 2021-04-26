Dubai: Planning a road trip soon? It’s raining in parts of the UAE and light showers are expected all week with a drop in temperatures over the weekend.
Videos of rain hitting the UAE’s eastern regions such as Fujairah circulated on social media on Monday afternoon. Rain is also expected in Al Ain.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), rainy conditions are expected to last till Friday in eastern and western parts of the UAE, such as Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.
Pleasant weather is expected on the weekend, starting Thursday, with a significant drop in temperatures, according to a NCM report.
However, if you are planning a trip to the beach be careful as conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be rough due to the winds, starting from Wednesday.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.