Temperature will rise by five degrees Celsius in Dubai on Friday, chance of rain clouds

Dubai: UAE residents are in for a hot, humid and mostly sunny weekend with maximum temperatures spiking about five degrees Celsius, hitting mid-40s, and a chance of some rain clouds forming in the east.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said it will be fair to partly cloudy in most parts of the country on Friday. Humidity will rise on Friday evening until Saturday early morning going west.

The mercury will rise from 39 degree Celsius on Thursday to 44C in Dubai for its maximum temperature on Friday, further rising to 46C on Saturday.

Abu Dhabi’s maximum temperature will also climb to 46C on Friday from 41C the day before, and then drop to 43C on Saturday.

The eastern region, particularly Fujairah, will have more temperate weather of between 31C to 34C on Friday and 31C to 35C on Saturday. Forecasters see a chance of convective cloud formation by afternoon, which could mean some showers if we get lucky.

These convective clouds may form again in the eastern and southern parts of the UAE by Saturday afternoon.

Winds will kick up dust in exposed areas the whole weekend until Sunday.