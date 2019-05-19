Temperatures in the UAE will drop to 19 °C, with more thunder, lightning until Thursday

Heavy rain filled wadis in Fujairah. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: After last weekend’s heavy bout of rain, the UAE’s eastern coast and parts of Abu Dhabi is likely to see more thunder storms until Thursday.

The unstable weather encouraged residents to rush outdoors and visit some of the UAE’s wadis in the east coast, such as Wadi Shawka and Wadi Shah in Ras Al Khaimah. As families whipped out their mobile phones to snap photos of the flooded wadis and enjoy an iftar next to water, one incident in particular captured the attention of social media users.

On Saturday, a resident was sitting in the passenger seat admiring the scenery when he spotted a camel swimming in a wadi. The video instantly became a hit as soon as it was uploaded on the UAE Storm’s Instagram account.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that the country will be cloudy and have scattered showers over the next two days, accompanied with convective clouds, in addition to lightning and thunder at times.

On Sunday, temperatures will range from a maximum of 35-39 °C in coastal areas, 38-42 °C in internal areas and 25-31 °C in the mountain region.

The coldest spot found in the country was recorded by the NCM in Jebel Jais at 17.6 °C. The other top coolest places in the UAE was Mebreh Mountain at 21.6 °C, Qamen at 22.9 °C, Al Far Far at 23.4 °C and Jebel Hafeet at 23.6 °C.

On Tuesday, the temperature will decrease and a storm is expected to affect internal and eastern parts of the UAE.

“Moderate southeasterly to northwesterly winds will blow on Wednesday and Thursday, becoming strong at times. The winds will cause dust and sand to blow over exposed areas, with poor horizontal visibility,” said the NCM.

Wind speeds are expected to reach between 25 and 35 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times across inland areas, which will also be covered in clouds.

The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea, as towering seven-feet high waves will form offshore.