Dubai: UAE residents in Sharjah, Ajman, Abu Dhabi and some parts of Dubai and Umm Al Quwain will see another foggy start to the day. The National Center of Meteorology has warned drivers to be cautious as dense fog is expected to reduce visibility on some roads.
The NCM alert said: "Chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas untill 9am on Wednesday."
While it will be sunny across the country, cloudy weather is expected at times in some eastern parts of the country in the afternoon. According to the NCM: "[The weather will be] Sunny to partly cloudy in general, with a probability of some rainy convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon."
Maximum temperatures in coastal areas will reach 37 to 42°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 41-45°C, and 28-34°C in the mountainous regions, the NCM said.
Humidity will increase by evening and on Thursday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist formation. Relative humidity is expected to hit 85 to 90 per cent in coastal areas of the country.
Light to moderate winds, at times. The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea, the NCM added.