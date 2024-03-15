Dubai: Drivers beware! Early morning fog is causing low visibility on some UAE roads.
Fog was reported in parts of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah on Friday morning. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and yellow weather alerts cautioning of low visibility on roads till 9am.
Fog was reported over Al Hamra (Al Dhafrah region) and Arjan in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Airport this morning.
As per the NCM, weather conditions across the country are expected to be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over islands and some coastal areas with a probability of light rainfall by night.
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 10– 20, reaching 30 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Temperature highs in the country are expected to be between 30 to 34°C, and temperature lows will average between 11 to 17°C.
In coastal areas, the average temperature will be between 25 to 31°C, and 19 to 25°C in mountainous regions of the UAE.
Humidity will be high at 65 to 90 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45 to 80 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.