Dubai: UAE residents can dusty conditions with a chance of rain in some parts of the country on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of rainy convective cloud formation eastwards by the afternoon. Showers are expected in Fujairah.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s with maximum temperatures hitting 41°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 16°C. Dubai is currently at 26°C with mostly sunny skies.
The sea may get slightly rough, especially in the west of the UAE, such as Abu Dhabi, so be careful if you are making plans to go to the beach.