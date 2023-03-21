1 of 10
UAE residents awoke to overcast skies and rain on Tuesday morning. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) light rainfall was also recorded in some parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Hamriya in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Residents went about their day using umbrellas, coats against the drizzle.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A good idea when on the road when it's pouring is to slow down - it's easier for accidents to occur when patches of road are wet and slippery.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The light rain is characteristic for the season and is a welcome change in comparison to the warmer months of the year.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: ANAS T/Gulf News
Drizzle briefly drenched parts of Sharjah city on Tuesday morning.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Snapshots of wet weather from Dubai roads. The MET Office has confirmed that more rain is expected in northern and eastern parts of the country today, extending to Sharjah and Dubai at times.
Image Credit: Anas T/Gulf News
Light showers were also recorded in some parts of Dubai, including Dubai Investment Park (DIP) and Jumeirah Village Triangle on Tuesday morning.
Image Credit: Anas T/Gulf News
Residents take cover as rain hits Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News