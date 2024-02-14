Dubai: Five vehicles on the verge of being carried away by floods after the recent rains were rescued by Dubai Police in the mountainous Hatta enclave of Dubai emirate.
Hatta Rescue Teams saved the passengers, including two persons over the age of 60, police said.
Brigadier Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Commander of the Hatta Sector, confirmed that the Sector, under the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, was fully ready for the expected adverse weather conditions.
“This preparation was managed and directed by the Resilience Centre in Dubai Police, in cooperation with strategic partners, including the General Directorate of Civil Defence, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the Dubai Health represented by Hatta Hospital, in anticipation of any emergency situations or reports regarding the low-pressure weather system,” he said.
Advisory disregarded
Captain Abdul Rahman Burqaibah, Head of Maritime Rescue Section at the Ports Police Station, said their marine rescue patrols, while positioned at strategic locations around Hatta in coordination with Hatta Police Station and Land Rescue Teams, noticed four vehicles disregarding repeated advisories to avoid hazardous regions such as valleys and mountains during the rainy weather.
“These vehicles nearly became victims of the rapidly forming floodwaters but were promptly rescued by the swift action of our marine rescue teams, saving them along with their passengers, including two individuals over sixty,” he said.
On the following day, despite clear warnings from the authorities, another vehicle ventured into the region and became trapped in a mountain area among Hatta’s valleys, due to accumulating water and gravel.
Quick response by both Dubai Police’s marine and land rescue teams, along with police personnel, ensured the vehicle was pulled before any soil gave way, relocating it to a safe zone.
Brig Al Suwaidi urged the community to observe the safety warnings issued by the authorities, particularly to avoid valleys, natural waterways, and areas prone to flooding during rainstorms. He emphasised the importance of not attempting to cross flowing valleys, staying clear of low-lying areas, avoiding open spaces and refraining from using mobile phones or radios in such locations.