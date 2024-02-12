Untitled-28
Vehicles drive through Sheikh Zayed Road. Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/ Gulf News

Residents of Abu Dhabi and Dubai awoke early on Monday morning to the sounds of lightning, thunder, and torrential rain. Meanwhile, even before dawn, sections of Abu Dhabi were blanketed in shimmering layers of hail.

A red and amber alert was released by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) to warn of more rainy weather through six o'clock at night. Westerly air currents, a cold air mass across the nation, and an upper air depression are all blamed for the weather.

The UAE Cabinet had already announced remote work and remote learning for all government agencies and educational institutions.

Abu Dhabi

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Afra Mubarak Alnofeli/Gulf News
Rain-drenched street in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
An empty road after the rain. Image Credit: Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
An empty road after the rain. Image Credit: Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
A glimpse of the sun behind heavy clouds. Image Credit: Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
Flooded street infront of a villa. Image Credit: Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
Dubai

A flooded round-about in DIP 2, Dubai. Image Credit: Devadasan K P/Gulf News
Vehicles drive through Sheikh Zayed Road.
Residents walk through flooded street. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A resident on a motorbike during a rainy morning. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A resident walikng on wet pavement. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Residents taking refuge from flooded street. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Vehicles drive through a flooded road. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Vehicles stuck in traffic during heavy rains. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Warning signs remind drivers of slippery road. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Vehicles pass through wet highways. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Sharjah

