UAE residents are experiencing a cold morning, as temperatures plunged to the lowest level on Tuesday, bringing colder breeze across the country.
According to the NCM, the lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was -1.9°C in Raknah, in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi at 7:15am.
While the temperature dips at night and in the early morning hours, days are partly cloudy and pleasant across the UAE.
The NCM has said that the weather across the country will be “clear to partly cloudy in general at times and cold by night over the internal and mountainous areas”.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 20 -24°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 02-08°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 19-23°C, and 11-16°C in the mountainous areas.
The NCM also added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 30 km/hr.”
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be at 65-85 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 35-55 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.