Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Sunday evening announced the closure of parks and community facilities in the emirate’s Hatta region.
The temporary closure of the public facilities is a precautionary measure to ensure public health and safety during weather changes, the civic body said on Twitter.
According to the tweet, Hatta Hill Park, Wadi Hatta Park and Hatta community facilities have been temporarily closed.
The precautionary closure has been announced in view of Cyclone Shaheen.
Public schools in Hatta were the only ones in Dubai emirate that were moved to distance learning on Sunday and Monday in view of the weather developments.