UAE residents can expect pleasant weather across the country with a chance of rainfall in Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.
The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology has said that the weather across the country will be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over the islands and some coastal, Northern and Eastern areas with a chance of light rainfall.
An NCM official told Gulf News on Wednesday evening that cloud seeding flights were regularly being dispatched to enhance rain in the region, after the detection of cloud formation over the sea.
The weather bureau also warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads. “...fresh winds, reaching 45 Km/ hr at times to cause blowing dust and poor visibility over some coastal areas especially Northward until 12:00 pm on Thursday”, said NCM’s weather forecast.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25 -29°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 15-19°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 24-28°C, and 22-26°C in the mountainous regions.
The sea will be rough Westward in the morning becoming moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
The NCM said: “ Fresh Northwesterly winds and strong at times with speed reaching 45 km / hr and rough Sea with wave height 4 - 6 / 7 Ft. in the offshore areas of the Arabian Gulf, until 09:00 AM on Thursday.
Humidity will be at 60-80 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-70 per cent.
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.