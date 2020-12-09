Wednesday night will see overcast skies and scattered rainfall in some parts of the UAE. Light rain was recorded in Dubai Marina and over Hessa street around 5pm.
A National Center of Meteorology (NCM) official told Gulf News: "We are expecting light to moderate rainfall over the sea, islands and in coastal areas of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah."
The NCM official also said that multiple cloud seeding flights were dispatched today after clouds were detected over the sea in the northern and eastern region of the country. Cloud seeding is being conducted to enhance rainfall over the region.
An NCM official said: "There is surface low pressure from the East and an extension of surface high pressure from the West, along with an upper air trough of low pressure. This increases towards the coastal areas and over the sea. Which makes it cloudy."
Strong winds are also expected due to this weather condition.
The NCM official added: "Light rainfall is expected over the next two days in these areas, and Ras Al Khaimah will receive moderate rainfall."
Strong winds will also kick up dust in exposed areas, the official added.
It's best to avoid beach trips, as the sea will be rough along UAE's coastline till December 10, the NCM has warned.