Dubai: UAE residents can expect partly cloudy with hazy skies and rainfall in some parts of the country on Thursday.
As per the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather conditions across the country are expected to be sunny, with some areas experiencing partly cloudy skies. Additionally, the NCM has forecasted a possibility of rain-bearing cloud formations moving towards the east by the afternoon.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44-48°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 25-30°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-45°C, and 33-39°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 40 km/hr.”
Humidity will reach up to 75-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 60-80 per cent.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing mist formation.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.