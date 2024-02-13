After two days of downpours, thunder and ightning, across the country, the Sun was out again in most parts of the country on Tuesday morning. However, eastern areas of the country, especially Fujairah, and Kalba, Sharjah's exclave, continued to recieve moderate to heavy rainfall today.
Overcast skies are expected at times today, with a slight chance of low-intensity rainfall in some areas.
According to the forecast by the National Center of Meteorology: "[The skies will be] Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall over some northern, eastern and coastal areas during the daytime."
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 7.0 °C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah.
Humidity will increase by night and on Wednesday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas, especially in western areas.
Expect light to moderate winds, in areas with cloud formation.
The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and rough with clouds during daytime, gradually becoming moderate and slight in Oman Sea.