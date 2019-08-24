UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies across the UAE

Dubai: After Friday afternoon’s sudden rain and dusty conditions in Dubai, today’s weather conditions are seen to be calmer, with a slight chance of rainfall.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, UAE residents can expect clear to partly cloudy skies.

Convective clouds that are associated with rainfall are expected to form in the eastern and southern areas of the country during the afternoon, such as Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.

Sudden and extreme weather change on Friday, August 23: Weathermen said a trough of low pressure from the UAE’s eastern region triggered it.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected throughout the week.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 35- 45°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 29 – 33 °C throughout the emirates.

Fujairah is expected to be the coolest out of the emirates, with highs of 35 °C and lows of 30 °C expected.

Throughout the day, winds are expected repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20-30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.