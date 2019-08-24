Dubai: After Friday afternoon’s sudden rain and dusty conditions in Dubai, today’s weather conditions are seen to be calmer, with a slight chance of rainfall.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, UAE residents can expect clear to partly cloudy skies.
Convective clouds that are associated with rainfall are expected to form in the eastern and southern areas of the country during the afternoon, such as Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.
Yesterday, Friday, some parts of Dubai were hit by rain, dusty conditions and strong winds.
Partly cloudy conditions are expected throughout the week.
The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 35- 45°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 29 – 33 °C throughout the emirates.
Fujairah is expected to be the coolest out of the emirates, with highs of 35 °C and lows of 30 °C expected.
Throughout the day, winds are expected repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20-30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be moderately calm, getting slightly rough at times.