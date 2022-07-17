Dubai: If you are heading out, be prepared for a hot and humid Sunday with rainfall in some parts of the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy, with some clouds associated with rain over the eastern and southern region by the afternoon, such as in Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.
The NCM issued yellow and amber alerts due to the cloud formation.
The NCM usually conducts cloud seeding when convective clouds are monitored, to maximise rainfall in the region.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent.
Temperatures are expected to be hot. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 48°C.
Dubai is currently at 30°C with mostly sunny skies.
Additionally, you might want to rethink your plans if you were planning to go to the beach as the sea is expected to be slightly rough.