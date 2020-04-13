Dubai: Dubai Police is using smart helmet that uses thermal screening on people using public transportation in the emirate in a step to prevent spread of COVID-19.
Brigadier Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of Transportation Security at Dubai Police, said the helmet can scan in seconds the temperature of people who are using public transport in Dubai.
“The helmet can detect the temperature and using Artificial Intelligence, helps in face recognition and identifying cars plate numbers. It is part of the department strategy to secure the transportation sector to prevent the spread of the virus,” Brig Al Hathboor said.
Meanwhile, Lt General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai, praised the new smart helmet, as it is the first of its kind in the region.