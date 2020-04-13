Brigadier Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of Transportation Security at Dubai Police, said the helmet can scan in seconds the temperature of people who are using public transport in Dubai. Image Credit: Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police is using smart helmet that uses thermal screening on people using public transportation in the emirate in a step to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Brigadier Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of Transportation Security at Dubai Police, said the helmet can scan in seconds the temperature of people who are using public transport in Dubai.

“The helmet can detect the temperature and using Artificial Intelligence, helps in face recognition and identifying cars plate numbers. It is part of the department strategy to secure the transportation sector to prevent the spread of the virus,” Brig Al Hathboor said.