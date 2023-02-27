Abu Dhabi: The UAE search and rescue team, as part of the ‘Chivalrous Knight / 2’ operation, has returned home following the completion of the rescue mission in earthquake-hit Syria.
Lieutenant Colonel Hamad Al Kaabi, Commander of the Emirati Search and Rescue in Syria, said the team has made exceptional efforts in the rescue mission during the first days of the disaster, using the latest devices and equipment.
Lt Col Al Kaabi added that after announcing the end of the search and rescue operations and coordinating with the local authorities in Syria, the operation had entered the recovery and rehabilitation stage to support those affected by the earthquake in Syria and train Syrian teams on the advanced equipment presented to them.
He added that the UAE search and rescue team had obtained an international accreditation (for ‘heavy team’) from the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) under the United Nations umbrella. The team is licensed to carry out search and rescue operations regionally and internationally.