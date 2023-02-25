Abu Dhabi: Victims of the recent earthquake in Syria have started arriving in the UAE where their treatment is being covered by Mother of the Nation, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and Honourary President of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).
She has directed ERC to continue providing the required support.
In a video embedded in a tweet on Saturday, Abu Dhabi Media Office shared first visuals of the patients arriving in the UAE. The clip shows healthcare workers and ambulances tending to the injured, who include children, as they arrive on special UAE aircraft, before transport to local hospitals.