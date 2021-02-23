Dubai: Just in time for UAE Innovation Week, Dubai Municipality is showcasing one of their most important inventions that came in handy during the pandemic.
Special disinfecting drones were created by the Municipality, and these were used extensively in Dubai during the sterilisation drive in the country. Specialised teams deployed advanced vehicles and equipment, including these drones, for spraying and disinfection.
This drive included spraying devices on vehicles that compress disinfection fluid into small particles, portable sprays that operate with hydraulic retail power, and spray and fumigation machines.
Another innovation shared by Dubai Municipality this week is the Geospatial Scanning Vehicle project. This is an integrated solution for collecting geospatial data, using road mapping techniques. The Municipality is the first government department in Dubai to possess such a system.