Sharjah: With flowers, scarves and symbolic gifts, the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zone Authority, in coordination with its strategic partners, received Omani visitors following the re-opening of the land border between the UAE and Oman on September 1.

“The UAE welcomes Omani brothers to their second country, wishing them good and safe times,” said Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of the Ports and Border Points Affairs, Chairman of the Organisational Committee of Ports and Border Points, adding: “The procedures and preparations that have been made during the past days clearly reflect our love for the brotherly Omani people.”

Open borders

The National Crisis, Emergency and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) had earlier announced that the UAE would welcome travellers from Oman through its land borders, starting September 1.

The authority stressed that arrivals would be subject to strict coronavirus protocols. Along with a negative PCR test result, taken not more than 48 hours before arrival, visitors will also be required to take a rapid test on arrival at the border. The rapid test can be taken without exiting the vehicle, the authority added. In case of staying in the UAE for four or more days, visitors should take a repeat PCR test on the fourth day and if the stay is for eight days or more, then another PCR test must be taken on the eighth consecutive day after arrival.

Health protocols

Al Raisi noted: “The decision to reopen the emirate’s ports came after ensuring that those living in the UAE or crossing its borders receive the highest standards of health and safety. Since the first moments after the decision to resume movements between the two countries, Khatmat Milaha Border in Kalba saw a large number of Omani brothers, which reflects the deeply rooted and profound ties between the UAE and Oman.”

Al Raisi reiterated the readiness to facilitate the smooth flow of commercial traffic and the transit of travellers, as well as the application of all the state’s health protocols to ensure safe passage for all travellers.