Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has designed 30 environmentally friendly illuminated warning signs from recycled materials to alert drivers during road and agricultural works.
This innovative project comes within Sharjah Municipality’s keenness to ensure safety of its field workers, and to preserve the environment through the optimal utilisation of available resources.
Thabit Al Turaifi, Director General of the Sharjah Municipality, pointed out that these signs were launched as part of a project, through which the civic body aims to provide more than 100 warning signs on roads to warn drivers about its workers on duty.
The warning signs were designed from spare parts of the vehicles consumed in the transportation department, vehicle tyres, metal pieces that were recycled to form the structure of the sign. The signs are operated by power supplied by used vehicle’s batteries.
Dr. Abdullah Ali Al Qaidi, Assistant Director-General of the Institutional Support Sector, explained that preserving the environment and optimising the utilisation of available resources are among the goals that the municipality aims to achieve. Recycling projects are continuing through the optimal use of used spare parts instead of disposing of them. The municipality has launched several projects such as an environmentally friendly library, a VIP bus, a garden of consumable parts — the first of its kind in the Middle East — and many other projects including these warning signs.
Meanwhile, Eng. Hamid Al-Banna, Director of Transportation Department at Sharjah City Municipality, said the signs warn motorists that there are works on the road, such as agricultural work and maintenance of green spaces, so that care and caution can be taken and speeds are reduced.