Dubai: A young Emirati girl got more than just a recorded message from the Dubai Ruler for UAE National Day.
A video that went viral across the UAE during the last few days showed how a young girl broke down in tears because she did not receive a phone call from His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
In the video, the girl cried: “Shaikh Mohammad didn’t speak to me!”
After learning of the incident, Shaikh Mohammad did more than just send a message. In a video that received over 6,000 views in one hour, viewers can see Shaikh Mohammad as he paid a visit to Salamah Al Qahtani – the girl identified in the initial video – and softly spoke to her while sitting on a bench in the garden.
Earlier this week, Gulf News reported how residents across the country received a telephone call from the number 1971.
Upon answering the phone, a pre-recorded message of Shaikh Mohammad was then played as he wished everyone a happy 47th National Day.