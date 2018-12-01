- Emiratis took to Twitter and Instagram to share their happiness after receiving a call from Shaikh Mohammad.
Dubai: UAE residents were ecstatic after a surprise call they received on Friday and Saturday. It was a National Day call from His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai’s himself.
The call that came from the number 1971 was a pre-recorded message from Shaikh Mohammad wishing them on the occassion of UAE's 47th National Day.
Many of them took to Twitter and Instagram to express their joy, with screenshots of the call.
Emirati Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) posted on Twitter: “Did anyone receive a phone call from @HHShkMohd congratulating on #UAENationalDay?”
To which @Bezearcoo replied with a screenshot: “Yes I did.”
In a later tweet she added: “My heart told me I will hear something [that will] make me feel happy so I took a screenshot before I answered the phone and I was right. It made my day and I’m proud to be an Emirati.”
Want to hear the call?
Tweep @Shaikhalbadi took a video of the call and shared it on the micro-blogging site with the caption: “We are the happiest people in the world and here is the proof.”
Celebrations for UAE's National Day kicked off across the country on November 29.