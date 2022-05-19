Sadhguru -- a yogi, visionary and social reformer -- is speaking at a Gulf News event in Dubai. We bring you the event live. Please refresh for updates.

Sadhguru and Save Soil movement

“The healthier the soil, the healthier your food, the healthier your body,” Sadhguru said at a UN event in Geneva on April 5, while presenting the Save Soil initiative. That sums up the spirit behind the initiative. In fact, he insists more than the health, even our survival on earth depends on the health of the topsoil.

Save Soil is a global movement launched by Sadhguru to address the soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to urge and support their leaders to design national policies and action plans toward increasing the organic content in topsoil. One of the main objectives of the movement is to show governments across the world that their citizens want policies that revitalize ecology and soil.

Soil degradation is the physical, chemical and biological decline of soil quality. It is well documented that agriculture, deforestation, industrialisation and other human activities have degraded and eroded topsoil at alarming rates. The destruction of the topsoil is fast reaching levels that could threaten food production, climate stability and even the presence of life on this planet, the campaign says. More than half of the world’s agricultural soil is already degraded and in the next 60 years, humanity will run out of cultivable soil, according to them.

Sadhguru has been at the forefront of efforts to save the environment, actively creating awareness and mobilizing thousands of people through his organisations Isha Foundation and Conscious Planet. The present campaign is the culmination of efforts that began way back in 1995.

‘Journey to save Soil’

Sadhguru has started on a 100-day Journey to Save Soil' over 30,000 km across 25 nations on a motorcycle to draw attention to the issue of soil degradation. The journey was flagged off in London on 21 March 2022 and will end in the Cauvery basin in southern India.

When was Isha Foundation set up?

Sadhguru set up the non-profit Isha Foundation in 1992. The organistation, which is managed and run by volunteers, aims to bring wellbeing to all around the globe. Isha is located at the foothills of Velliangiri hills in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India.

Most nations are treating soil as an inert substance. Soil is not an inert substance. It is a living system. It's also the largest living system that we know in this universe. We do not know any other system that is as large as soil. - Sadhguru

How Sadhguru selected the Isha Yoga Centre

“When we started looking for a place to establish Dhyanalinga, they showed me any number of places all over Tamil Nadu. Whatever they showed me, I went on saying, ‘This is not it,’ “’his is not it,’ ‘This is not it.’ Everyone was driven to a point of frustration – ‘What is it that you are looking for?’

Then, one day, we just happened to drive down to the place where the ashram is located today, late in the evening around 6:45. As we were driving down a bend, I saw the Seventh Hill. I just stood there for a few moments and I knew where I was supposed to go. At the time there was no road to enter this space where the ashram is. It was completely closed. We cut our way through the forest and when we reached the place I said, ‘This is it. We want this place.’”

Who is Sadhguru An engaging voice at major global forums that address issues of socioeconomic development, leadership, and spirituality, Sadhguru has initiated several far-reaching projects focused on social revitalisation, education, and the environment.

Sadhguru – a yogi and visionary -- has been named one of India’s 50 most influential people. Having touched millions of lives worldwide, his work aspires to provide people with the means to overcome poverty, improve quality of life, and drive community-based sustainable development.



A handful of soil in a tropical country has eight to 10 billion organisms. So eight to 10 billion organisms and a handful of soil. It is the activity of these microorganisms which has made us the way we are. The whole source [of life] is in the first 15 to 18 inches of the soil. - Sadhguru

Sadhguru and his passion for motorcycles

Sadhguru has spoken over and over again about his passion for riding motororcycles. Sadhguru’s love affair with the motor bike started in his youth and continues even today.

This is what Sadhguru had said about his craze for motorcycles: “There was a time when I literally lived on a motorcycle. When I rode somewhere, I never checked into a hotel, I just slept on my motorcycle. I would just put my bag on the motor cross bar and the handle bar, lie down and have a sound sleep. People used to ask, ‘How can you sleep? You will fall down.’ I would say, ‘Don’t worry, I will not fall off a motorcycle. I may fall when I’m walking, but not off my motorcycle,’ because it was such a big part of everything that I was doing.”

Today, Sadhguru is crisscrossing the world on his motorcycle with the aim of saving soil.