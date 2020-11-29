Dr P.A. Ibrahim Haji, chairman of Pace Education Group receives the Guinness World Record citation for the largest online video chain of people passing a flag. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A massive UAE flag video lasting ten hours, 14 minutes and 45 seconds, put up by 3,537 students of 15 nationalities, parents and employees of an Indian school in Sharjah set a new Guinness World Record on Sunday.

The student, faculty and parent community of India International School (IIS) bagged the honour by creating “the largest online video chain of people passing a flag” to commemorate the 49th UAE National Day. The attempt was witnessed by Guinness World Records adjudicators Danny Hickson and Kenzy who announced it a success and declared it “Officially Amazing”, the group said in a media statement.

Held under the theme ‘Together with UAE’, the school’s new record marked the fifth Guinness World Record set by the Pace Education Group. The group said the project was initiated as an expression of respect, love, solidarity to the UAE by standing together as a community with the nation during these trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tribute to leaders, frontliners

“We have once again bolstered our social commitment and determination through the achievement of our fifth consecutive Guinness World Record. This remarkable attempt of an online video of people waving the UAE national flag was a tribute to the country and to the unwavering spirit of its visionary leaders, frontline heroes and residents who have been tireless in their efforts [even in the midst] of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the group said.

IIS Sharjah had set its first Guinness World Record in 2017 by creating the largest human image of a boat with 4,882 participants, followed by a double record in 2018 for the largest human image of a ‘Dallah’ (coffee pot) by 5,403 participants and the largest transforming human image created by 5,445 participants. In 2019, the attempt titled ‘PACE to SPACE’ was designed to form the largest human image of the Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft as a tribute to first Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori’s mission to space.

The world record projects were the brainchild of vice-principal Shifana Muiz and senior administration manager Safa Azad.

“These achievements are the outcome of the enormous support extended by the chairman of PACE Education Group, Dr P.A. Ibrahim, along with its directors Aseef Mohammed, Salman Ibrahim, Zubair Ibrahim, Bilal Ibrahim, Adil Ibrahim, assistant director Abdul Kareem, principal Manju Reji and vice-principal Syed Tahir Ali,” the school stated.