Cultural programmes and raffle draws were organised as Indian Consul General in DUbai, Dr Aman Puri, met Indian expatriate workers in Ras Al Khaimah on Friday. Image Credit: Supplied
Dubai: Dr Aman Puri, Indian Consul General, had an interaction with expatriate Indian workers at a manufacturing assembly plant in Ras Al Khaimah on Friday. He thanked the workers for their hard work and dedication and also encouraged them to take good care of their health and plan their financial savings for a better life ahead.

The outreach programme was part of ‘Breakfast with the CG’ initiative by the Consulate General of India (CGI) Dubai. Dr Puri met the Indian workers at Ashok Leyland Manufacturing Assembly Plant in Ras Al Khaimah. Shri Jitender Singh Negi, Consul Labour, Consular and MADAD [Ministry of External Affairs in Aid of Diaspora in Distress], and other senior officials from Ashok Leyland were also part at the event.

Indian Consul General Dr Aman Puri during his interaction with expatriate Indian workers in Ras Al Khaimah on Friday. Image Credit: Supplied

Dr Puri urged Indian workers to stay connected with the consulate through the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) mobile app and its toll-free number 80046342 for any assistance. PBSK is a welfare initiative of the Indian government to provide support to expatriates in distress.

Meanwhile, a medical team from NMC Healthcare conducted a health screening session, while officials from Bank of Baroda arranged a financial awareness session for the workers. Cultural programmes and raffle draws were also organised. The CGI also planted saplings at the Ashok Leyland premises.