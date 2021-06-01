Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence firefighters have managed to control a fire that broke out in an abandoned building located on Al Wahda Road on Tuesday afternoon.
A Sharjah Civil Defence spokesperson said that police operations room received call at 12.8pm, reporting a fire in the abandoned building. Firefighters from Samnan and headquarters moved to the site and controlled the blaze. Shops that surround the site were evacuated until emergency crew completed their work.
Firefighters found the fire started on the first floor and there were piles of wood. No casualties were reported in the incident.
The building has been scheduled for demolition, Sharjah Civil Defence said.