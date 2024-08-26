Taking to X, the President said: “As the new school year begins, I extend my best wishes to students, teachers, parents, and all those working in the education sector.”

He added that “education remains a cornerstone of our nation’s ongoing progress, supported by a comprehensive and advanced system that maximises learning, encourages cooperation between schools and families, and integrates knowledge, values, and strong character while promoting the responsible use of AI and new technology.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also shared an inspiring message to mark the start of the new school year.

“The beginning of the school year signals the start of a new life chapter in our society, a renewed educational journey for our children, and the launch of a fresh voyage into the seas of knowledge for our students. We are filled with optimism as we embark on this academic year, placing our hopes on the future leaders being nurtured in our schools. We look forward to a school year that brings blessings and progress for all of us, by the grace of Allah,” the Vice-President said in a post on his X account.

While 280,000 students in the public schools and hundreds of thousands following the Western curricula began a new academic year, students in most of the Asian schools are back to school for their second term after summer holidays.

Thousands of students across different curricula marched to news schools that are opening across the country. In Dubai alone, six new private schools opened, adding 16,000 more seats. A dozen new public schools opened across the country while 13 others reopened after comprehensive maintenance.

As early morning commuters faced the peak traffic after a two-month break, police, transport and school authorities worked together to ease congestions around school campuses. Several schools implemented staggered start times and some have chosen to resume classes for certain grades later.

Parents and students were observed lining up in an orderly manner at many schools as they prepared to enter. Welcome messages and colourful decorations greeted students inside many campuses.

Students on the first day of school after summer vacations at Brighton College Dubai in Al Barsha Dubai. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal /Gulf News

Schools came back alive with cheer, even tears, as older students reunited with excitement and some first timers in kindergarten clung to their parents. Students in some schools were thrilled to wear new uniforms.

To prepare for the large number of students returning to school, education officials and school staff had put in place extra safety measures. Schools have been equipped with the needed facilities, and teachers have received special training to ensure a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.

Authorities have run several back-to-school campaigns. The Ministry of Education had launched a national level campaign titled ‘From Student to Leader’ designed to foster community-wide involvement in supporting students and contributing to the development of future leaders. In Sharjah, surprise school inspections have been planned to prevent violence and abuse against students in a new safety initiative.

Health and education authorities also launched social media campaigns to educate and remind parents and students about catching up with learning gaps, getting back to proper sleep routine and packing healthy school meals. Students were also urged to reconnect with their friends prior to school reopening to help ease first-day nerves.