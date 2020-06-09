Dubai Tourism reassured visitors, tourists that the emirate will see everyone very soon

According to an earlier report published by Gulf News, a tourism official said Dubai could start to reopen to tourists by July. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: “Every rising sun brings us closer to when we can see each other again,” reassured the tourism authority of Dubai in a heart-warming message published across social networking sites.

The one-minute video, published on the evening of June 8, shows the various strategies implemented in Dubai during the last three months, ranging from curfews, the sterilisation of roads, and enforcing social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We will welcome you with open doors. We will make your journey extraordinary. We said we needed a moment, and it will only be a moment more. We will see you soon,” said Dubai Tourism in the video, which was viewed over 280,000 times so far.

According to earlier Gulf News reports, Dubai could start to reopen to tourists by July. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Helal Al Marri, director general of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, was quoted as saying the process is likely to be gradual and could be delayed until September, depending on restrictions across the rest of the world.