Process could be delayed to September depending on global trends

There are more people visiting Dubai, but many hotels are still struggling to reach full occupancy. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Dubai could start to reopen to tourists by July, according to a tourism official.

The process is likely to be gradual and could be delayed until September, depending on restrictions across the rest of the world, said Helal Al Marri, director general of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, speaking to Bloomberg TV.

“The thing about the scenario is a global question,” Al Marri said. “Many countries remain closed and it’s more about the bilateral discussion.”

Tourist visas have been suspended since March 17 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.