Watch: Dubai Police join Indian expats to celebrate International Yoga Day in UAE

On this year's theme, the Ambassador said the world had made great strides in extending human lifespans, but that the real challenge now was ensuring those extra years were lived with vitality, independence and dignity. Yoga, he said, offered a time-tested, holistic answer: through its postures, breathing practices and meditation, it builds physical resilience, sustains cognitive health and nurtures emotional balance. The goal, he emphasised, was to expand not just how long people live, but how well and yoga, he said, proves it is never too early, nor too late, to begin that journey.