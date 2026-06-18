Indian Embassy, Consulate in UAE announce details of International Yoga Day events

'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' to be held at Louvre Abu Dhabi, Dubai Police Officers' Club
Dubai/ Abu Dhabi: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai have announced plans for two landmark events across the UAE to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Sunday, 21 June 2026.
The missions have announced mega events at iconic venues Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Dubai Police Officers' Club to mark the day under the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing.’
In Dubai, the Consulate General of India, in collaboration with Dubai Police's Positive Spirit Council, will host a collective yoga session at the Dubai Police Officers' Club from 5.30am to 6.30am.
The event will bring together members of the Indian community, Dubai Police officers, the diplomatic fraternity, students and yoga enthusiasts for a guided session led by experienced instructors, the mission said in a press release issued on Thursday evening.
Participants will engage in asanas, pranayama and meditation, experiencing the holistic benefits of yoga firsthand, the consulate said. However, no details have been provided for prior registration.
In Abu Dhabi, the Indian Embassy is inviting residents to celebrate under the iconic dome of Louvre Abu Dhabi.
The IDY 2026 event at the world-renowned cultural landmark is scheduled from 8am to 9am.
Registrations are open at louvreabudhabi.ae/en/whats-on.
Both events follow the global theme for IDY 2026: "Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” reflecting the growing global recognition of yoga as a holistic approach to promoting physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
The theme highlights yoga's transformative potential in fostering vitality, resilience, and independence among people of all ages, while reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of preventive healthcare and holistic wellness, the consulate said.
According to the missions, the celebrations underscore the deepening friendship and cultural ties between India and the UAE.
The consulate said the collaboration with Dubai Police, in particular, reflects a shared commitment to promoting wellness, discipline, and community well-being.
The United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, and since its inaugural celebration in 2015, the day has grown into one of the largest participatory health events in the world, bringing millions of people across continents together in a shared celebration of wellness, harmony and peace.
Date: Sunday, June 21
Dubai Venue: Dubai Police Officers' Club
Time: 5.30am – 6.30am
Abu Dhabi Venue: Louvre Abu Dhabi
Time: 8am – 9am
Registration: louvreabudhabi.ae/en/whats-on